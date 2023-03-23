Milwaukee’s Summerfest Announces 2023 Headliners for 55th Anniversary With Eric Church, James Taylor, the Dave Matthews Band & More

MILWAUKEE, WI (CelebrityAccess) – The independent music festival – Summerfest, presented by American Family Insurance and produced by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., announced today (March 23) the headliners for the festival’s 55th anniversary, including Eric Church with Elle King (June 22), Zac Brown Band with Marcus King (June 23), James Taylor & His All-Star Band with Sheryl Crow (June 24), Dave Matthews Band (June 29), Odesza with Bonobo (DJ set), Drama, and Qrtr & Olan (June 30), TBA (July 1), TBA (July 6), Zach Bryan (June 7), and Imagine Dragons with AJR (July 8).

The 2023 edition of Summerfest will take place over three weekends (June 22-24), (June 29-July 1), (July 6-8) and feature over 100 artists on numerous stages throughout the festival grounds. The multi-genre lineup also includes artists such as Noah Kahan, Ava Max, Japanese Breakfast, Smokey Robinson, Earth, Wind & Fire, Elvis Costello & the Imposters, The Warn on Drugs, SOFI TUKKER, Fitz and the Tantrums, Wang Chung, Night Ranger, Styx, Greensky Bluegrass, Beach Weather, and many more.

“Celebrating 55 years of live music is a true testament to this festival. Together with the City of Milwaukee, we look forward to hosting music fans from across the globe at Summerfest and delivering a world-class lineup with hundreds of artists during our nine-day run,” said Don Smiley, CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Tickets for Summerfest are on sale now, with single-day general admission starting at only $26. In celebration of the 55th anniversary, the UScellular Power Pass is available for $55. It includes access for all nine festival days – on sale now through Wednesday (March 29) at noon local time.

Visit Summerfest.com for the festival lineup, including artist date, stage, and time slot.