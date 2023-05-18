Virgin Music Group Promotes Three

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Virgin Music Group, the global independent music division of Universal Music Group (UMG), has elevated three executives at the company.

Leslie Cooper has been named Senior Vice President (SVP) Artist Development & Special Projects, Marisa Di Frisco was named Vice President (VP) of National Promotion and Lauren Holman was named VP, Streaming Marketing.

Cooper – In her new role, she will oversee K-Pop releases within Virgin. Based in Los Angeles, she will also identify new artist development spaces within the company and lead collaborative efforts. Cooper was previously VP, where she worked with SM Entertainment on their SuperM and NCT 127 projects, which resulted in a No. 1 and No. 3 album debut(s). While at Virgin, she worked closely on projects by Polo & Pan, Grace Ives and Maggie Lindemann. In 2018, she won a Webby Award for her work with Katy Perry. Previously, Cooper had stints at Capitol Music Group, Atlantic and Columbia Records. Cooper will report to Virgin Music President Jacqueline Saturn.

Di Frisco – With her promotion, Di Frisco will continue to oversee promotion campaigns at Alternative, Rock, AAA, and Non-commercial/College radio for Virgin Music. Before Virgin, she worked for many years at iHeart Media at the office of Tom Poleman. During her tenure with Virgin, she has worked closely with artists, including SHAED, who achieved a Number One record at alternative radio; Clairo and The Maine, who had Top Five records at alternative radio, Bad Omens; and others. Di Frisco will continue to be based in Virgin’s New York office and report to Marni Halpern, SVP of Promotion for Virgin Music.

Holman – Holman will lead the Streaming and Playlisting Strategy team to ensure the label partners and artists maximize their exposure on the DSPs. She and her team have been integral to the success of such artists as Rema, whose global hit “Calm Down” just crossed 11 Billion streams globally. She has also worked with Montell Fish, Surfaces, ACRAZE, Mac Demarco, Lauv, and David Kushner, who just achieved his first Billboard Hot 100 debut with “Daylight.” Holman is based in Los Angeles and will report to Cindy James, SVP of Commercial Marketing.

“These three accomplished executives have played a crucial role in artist development. They make sure our labels and artists get the support they need at every phase of their careers,” said Saturn. “I’m happy to be able to promote them to these important new positions where they will be able to contribute even more to our continued success.”