Priscilla Presley & Granddaughter Riley Keough Settle Dispute Over Lisa Marie Presley Estate

LOS ANGELES, CA (CelebrityAccess) – A settlement has been reached in relation to the late singer and actress Lisa Marie Presley’s estate. Lisa Marie, the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, passed away in January of this year at 54. Her cause of death has yet to be released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

According to ABCNews, Priscilla Presley, 77, filed paperwork on January 26 challenging an amendment in the estate allegedly made by Lisa Marie in 2016 that replaced former business manager, Barry Siegel and her mother as co-trustees with her oldest children.

Her son, Benjamin Keough, committed suicide in 2020 at 27, making her daughter, actress Riley Keough, 33 the sole beneficiary.

A settlement has been reached in the estate dispute. On Tuesday (May 16), Priscilla’s lawyer, Ronson Shamoun, told Judge Lynn Scaduto at a court hearing in Los Angeles that “The parties would like to report that they’ve reached a settlement.”

He told reporters outside the courthouse that the “families are happy” and that “everybody is happy and unified and together and excited for the future.”

Details of the agreement were not discussed in court. However, attorneys for all parties will file the settlement and a motion to seal it by June 12. The next scheduled court date is set for August 4, when the court is expected to approve the settlement and sealing.

Priscilla Presley said in a statement on the day the settlement was reached, “I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter, and as a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together.”

In addition to her daughter, Riley, Lisa Marie is survived by twins Harper and Finley. The father, Michael Lockwood, was recently named their official guardian. Lockwood and Lisa Marie were married for 11 years before splitting in 2021.