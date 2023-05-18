Singer/Songwriter Aaron Lewis Adds Additional Dates to American Patriot Tour

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Genre-crossing singer/songwriter and Staind frontman Aaron Lewis has announced additional dates for his American Patriot Tour.
The first leg of Lewis’ solo acoustic tour, announced in January, included more than 50 live dates, with the newly announced dates set to hit Durant, OK, Reading, PA, Charles Town, WV, Detroit, MI and more. Additionally, 2023 will be busy for the known road dog, with dates booked through December.
Lewis’s fourth and latest full album release, Frayed at Both Ends (January 2022), was the top-selling country album in America on release. It peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, with the hit single “Am I the Only One,” hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and also holds Lewis’ highest solo position to date on the Billboard Hot 100, debuting at No. 14.
Lewis said of the album, “This is how people who need to work are actually living their lives. Mistakes get made, consequences happen, hearts get broken – and then you have to deal with that. Frayed deals with those things.”
Keeping in line with the name of his tour, the track “They Call Me Doc” tells the story of a triage soldier and was written by US Navy veteran Shaun Bott who was deployed during Operation Iraqi Freedom – and recorded as part of the CreatiVets program. It was played at the funeral of Navy Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak, a fallen service member who lost his life in Kabul, Afghanistan, during a non-combatant evacuation operation. The song also features Vince Gill and Dan Tyminski.
The album’s Deluxe version includes the song “The Third Degree,” which includes lyrics from a poem by Johnny Cash. John Carter Cash, son of the “Man in Black,” permitted Lewis to create the song.
In addition, to his solo tour stops, Staind and Godsmack announced a co-headlining tour back in March – adding over 25 more city stops to Lewis’ schedule. At 51, Lewis shows no signs of slowing down and spent most of 2022 on the road touring solo but joined up with Staind last September for several headlining dates.
2023 is shaping up to be a banner year for Lewis and the band, as they’ve been recording new music. “It’s Been Awhile” since Staind’s last studio effort 12 years ago. The new LP Confessions of the Fallen is due for release in the Fall, and the band dropped the first single, “Lowest in Me,” in April – which currently sits in the Top 10 at Active Rock Radio. Another solo release from Lewis is also in the works, with a release date of sometime this year.
Until then, you can catch Lewis and Staind at any below show dates. (Newly announced solo dates in bold with Staind/Godsmack dates in blue.
American Patriot & Staind/Godsmack Tour Dates:
May 4 – Cheyenne, WY – Cheyenne Civic Center
May 5 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre
May 6 – Casper, WY – For Wyoming Center
May 7 – Billings, MT – Rimrock Auto Arena at Metrapark
May 10 – Idaho Falls, ID – Hero Arena at Mountain America Center
May 11 – Sacramento, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento
May 12 – Minden, NV – TJ’s Corral at Carson Valley Inn
May 13 – Minden, NV – TJ’s Corral at Carson Valley Inn
May 14 – Las Vegas, NV – Sandbar at Red Rock Resort
May 17 – Visalia, CA – Visalia Fox Theatre
May 18 – Coachella, CA – Spotlight 29 Casino
May 19 – Santa Ynez, CA – Chumash Casino Resort
May 20 – Laughlin, NV – Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater at Harrah’s Laughlin
May 21 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Music Hall
May 24 – Rapid City, SD – The Monument Theatre
May 25 – Waite Park, MN – The Ledge Amphitheater
May 26 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater
May 27 – Dubuque, IA – Five Flags Center
June 1 – West Plains, MO – West Plains Civic Center
June 2 – Poplar Bluff, MO – Black River Coliseum
June 3 – Cape Girardeau, MO – Show Me Center
June 16 – Lewiston, ID – Clearwater River Casino Event Center
June 17 – Shelton, WA – Littel Creek Casino Resort
June 18 – Corning, CA – Obsidian Spirits Amphitheater at Rolling Hills Casino & Resort
July 21 – Danbury, WI – St. Croix Casino Danbury
June 22 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater
July 23 – Erie, PA – Warner Theater
June 24 – Zanesville, OH – American Made Country Music Fest
June 29 – Katy, TX – Wildcatter Saloon
June 30 – Helotes, TX – John T. Floore Country Store
July 1 – Forth Worth, TX – Billy Bob’s
Tue Jul 18 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Thu Jul 20 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Fri Jul 21 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Sat Jul 22 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Tue Jul 25 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
Wed Jul 26 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Fri Jul 28 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sat Jul 29 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Sun Jul 30 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wed Aug 02 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Thu Aug 03 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sat Aug 05 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
Sun Aug 06 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
Tue Aug 08 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Wed Aug 09 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Thu Aug 10 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 12 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Sun Aug 13 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Wed Aug 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 18 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Sun Aug 20 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Thu Aug 24 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 26 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
Sun Aug 27 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thu Aug 31 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
September 28 – Indiana, PA – Kovalcheck Convention and Athletic Complex
September 29 – Englewood, NJ – Bergen Performing Arts Center
September 30 & October 1 – Webster, MA – Indian Ranch
October 4 – Fort Myers, FL – Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
October 5 – Daytona Beach, FL – Peabody Auditorium
October 6 – Melbourne, FL – The Maxwell C. King Center
October 13 – Round Rock, TX – Round Rock Amp
October 14 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Casino & Resort
October 18 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center – Selena Auditorium
October 19 – Midland, TX – Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
October 21 – Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium at the Albuquerque Convention Center
October 27 & 28 – Gary, IN – Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
November 9 – Norman, OK – Riverwind Casino
November 10 – Saint Louis, MO – River City Casino
November 12 – Detroit, MI – Sound Board Theatre
November 15 – Erie, PA – Warner Theater
November 16 – Northfield, OH – MGM Northfield Park Center Stage
November 17 – Florence, IN – Belterra Casino Resort
November 18 – Reading, PA – Santander Performing Arts Center
December 1 & 2 – Charles Town, WV – The Event Center at Hollywood Casino
December 16 – Saginaw, MI – Dow Event Center