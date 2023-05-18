Singer/Songwriter Aaron Lewis Adds Additional Dates to American Patriot Tour

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Genre-crossing singer/songwriter and Staind frontman Aaron Lewis has announced additional dates for his American Patriot Tour.

The first leg of Lewis’ solo acoustic tour, announced in January, included more than 50 live dates, with the newly announced dates set to hit Durant, OK, Reading, PA, Charles Town, WV, Detroit, MI and more. Additionally, 2023 will be busy for the known road dog, with dates booked through December.

Lewis’s fourth and latest full album release, Frayed at Both Ends (January 2022), was the top-selling country album in America on release. It peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, with the hit single “Am I the Only One,” hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and also holds Lewis’ highest solo position to date on the Billboard Hot 100, debuting at No. 14.

Lewis said of the album, “This is how people who need to work are actually living their lives. Mistakes get made, consequences happen, hearts get broken – and then you have to deal with that. Frayed deals with those things.”

Keeping in line with the name of his tour, the track “They Call Me Doc” tells the story of a triage soldier and was written by US Navy veteran Shaun Bott who was deployed during Operation Iraqi Freedom – and recorded as part of the CreatiVets program. It was played at the funeral of Navy Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak, a fallen service member who lost his life in Kabul, Afghanistan, during a non-combatant evacuation operation. The song also features Vince Gill and Dan Tyminski.

The album’s Deluxe version includes the song “The Third Degree,” which includes lyrics from a poem by Johnny Cash. John Carter Cash, son of the “Man in Black,” permitted Lewis to create the song.

In addition, to his solo tour stops, Staind and Godsmack announced a co-headlining tour back in March – adding over 25 more city stops to Lewis’ schedule. At 51, Lewis shows no signs of slowing down and spent most of 2022 on the road touring solo but joined up with Staind last September for several headlining dates.

2023 is shaping up to be a banner year for Lewis and the band, as they’ve been recording new music. “It’s Been Awhile” since Staind’s last studio effort 12 years ago. The new LP Confessions of the Fallen is due for release in the Fall, and the band dropped the first single, “Lowest in Me,” in April – which currently sits in the Top 10 at Active Rock Radio. Another solo release from Lewis is also in the works, with a release date of sometime this year.

Until then, you can catch Lewis and Staind at any below show dates. (Newly announced solo dates in bold with Staind/Godsmack dates in blue.

American Patriot & Staind/Godsmack Tour Dates:

May 4 – Cheyenne, WY – Cheyenne Civic Center

May 5 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

May 6 – Casper, WY – For Wyoming Center

May 7 – Billings, MT – Rimrock Auto Arena at Metrapark

May 10 – Idaho Falls, ID – Hero Arena at Mountain America Center

May 11 – Sacramento, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

May 12 – Minden, NV – TJ’s Corral at Carson Valley Inn

May 13 – Minden, NV – TJ’s Corral at Carson Valley Inn

May 14 – Las Vegas, NV – Sandbar at Red Rock Resort

May 17 – Visalia, CA – Visalia Fox Theatre

May 18 – Coachella, CA – Spotlight 29 Casino

May 19 – Santa Ynez, CA – Chumash Casino Resort

May 20 – Laughlin, NV – Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater at Harrah’s Laughlin

May 21 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Music Hall

May 24 – Rapid City, SD – The Monument Theatre

May 25 – Waite Park, MN – The Ledge Amphitheater

May 26 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater

May 27 – Dubuque, IA – Five Flags Center

June 1 – West Plains, MO – West Plains Civic Center

June 2 – Poplar Bluff, MO – Black River Coliseum

June 3 – Cape Girardeau, MO – Show Me Center

June 16 – Lewiston, ID – Clearwater River Casino Event Center

June 17 – Shelton, WA – Littel Creek Casino Resort

June 18 – Corning, CA – Obsidian Spirits Amphitheater at Rolling Hills Casino & Resort

July 21 – Danbury, WI – St. Croix Casino Danbury

June 22 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater

July 23 – Erie, PA – Warner Theater

June 24 – Zanesville, OH – American Made Country Music Fest

June 29 – Katy, TX – Wildcatter Saloon

June 30 – Helotes, TX – John T. Floore Country Store

July 1 – Forth Worth, TX – Billy Bob’s

Tue Jul 18 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Thu Jul 20 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Fri Jul 21 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sat Jul 22 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Tue Jul 25 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

Wed Jul 26 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Fri Jul 28 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sat Jul 29 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sun Jul 30 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Wed Aug 02 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Thu Aug 03 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sat Aug 05 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sun Aug 06 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Tue Aug 08 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Wed Aug 09 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Thu Aug 10 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 12 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sun Aug 13 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Wed Aug 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 18 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Sun Aug 20 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Thu Aug 24 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 26 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Sun Aug 27 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 31 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

September 28 – Indiana, PA – Kovalcheck Convention and Athletic Complex

September 29 – Englewood, NJ – Bergen Performing Arts Center

September 30 & October 1 – Webster, MA – Indian Ranch

October 4 – Fort Myers, FL – Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

October 5 – Daytona Beach, FL – Peabody Auditorium

October 6 – Melbourne, FL – The Maxwell C. King Center

October 13 – Round Rock, TX – Round Rock Amp

October 14 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Casino & Resort

October 18 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center – Selena Auditorium

October 19 – Midland, TX – Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

October 21 – Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium at the Albuquerque Convention Center

October 27 & 28 – Gary, IN – Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

November 9 – Norman, OK – Riverwind Casino

November 10 – Saint Louis, MO – River City Casino

November 12 – Detroit, MI – Sound Board Theatre

November 15 – Erie, PA – Warner Theater

November 16 – Northfield, OH – MGM Northfield Park Center Stage

November 17 – Florence, IN – Belterra Casino Resort

November 18 – Reading, PA – Santander Performing Arts Center

December 1 & 2 – Charles Town, WV – The Event Center at Hollywood Casino

December 16 – Saginaw, MI – Dow Event Center