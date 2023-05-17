UBS Arena And OVG Partner With DailyPay To Provide Employees With ‘On Demand’ Paychecks

ELMONT, NY (CelebrityAccess) — UBS Arena and its venue management partner Oak View Group announced the launch of a new program to provide the arena’s employees with the financial benefit of on-demand pay.

The program, launched in partnership with DailyPay, allows employees to have voluntary access to their pay as they earn it, letting them pay bills, and invest on their own schedule without having to wait for a traditional payday.

According to UBS Arena, research by the Aite Novarica Group, commissioned by DailyPay, shows that 95% of people who were forced to rely on high interest payday loans, were able to stop using them (81%) or significantly reduce their use (15%) after shifting to a daily pay cycle.

“Our arena staff members are the backbone of our world-class experience —nearly all of our fans interact with them at some point during their visit,” said Kim Stone, President of UBS Arena and Executive View President of Oak View Group East Coast. “When it comes to our prioritization of employee experience, we are committed to providing benefits that employees want and need. Our partnership with DailyPay allows us to continue supporting our staff members by providing them with the critical financial wellness benefit of earned wage access.”

“The Islanders recognize the hard working UBS Arena staff that helps ensure our fans, the most passionate and loyal in all of sports, have an incredible experience every time they attend a game,” said Michael Lehr, Executive Vice President of Global Partnerships for the Islanders. “We applaud the efforts of our partner DailyPay in their mission to support the financial wellness of those dedicated team members.”

The program, which was initiated and negotiated by OVG Global Partnerships is slated to kick off this summer, UBS Arena said.