NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Island Records names Shahendra Ohneswere Head Of Creative Strategy. In the newly-created position, Ohneswere will lead the overall creative strategy (including multi-platform content, art, and video) and digital marketing initiatives across the iconic label. Based in New York, Ohneswere will report directly to Imran Majid and Justin Eshak, Co-CEOs of Island Records.

“Shahendra has carved out a unique position in the industry and helped orchestrate some of the biggest global breakthroughs of the past decade,” said Eshak. Said Majid. “He brings a creative and innovative approach to storytelling through visuals and aesthetics in all of his work. Shahendra is an invaluable addition to the Island family.”

“The start of my love of music began with Island Records. Joining the next generation at Island gives me the opportunity to bring my background and experience to the forefront of Island’s legendary artist roster and unmatched staff,” said Ohneswere. “My career has been building to this moment, and I look forward to working closely with Imran and Justin to reach the highest heights we can accomplish.”

Specializing in creative marketing, digital strategy, and talent management, Ohneswere has led award-winning global campaigns for artists and brands for over 15 years. Ohneswere was also recognized as a Billboard “Hip-Hop & R&B Power Player” for 2022 and 2021. In addition, profiles on him have been featured in the New York Times, WatchBox, and other publications.

Ohneswere joins Islands Records from Columbia, where he served as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Content Development and Co-Head of Digital Marketing since 2018. He co-led the digital and content team, developing and executing the label’s content strategy for campaigns on behalf of Adele, Beyonce, Lil Nas X, Harry Styles, Rosalía, Fivio Foreign, Lil TJay, and others. Before Columbia, Ohneswere was SVP of Creative Marketing at Roc Nation.