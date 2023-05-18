WHY&HOW Partners With Red Light Management

NASHVILLE, TN (VIP-Booking) – Nashville-based artist management company WHY&HOW has announced a new partnership with Red Light Management, effective immediately.

WHY&HOW, led by CEO/founder Bruce Kalmick (pictured), was established in 2020 with extensive experience in the music industry.

While maintaining its own branding, WHY&HOW now operates as a comprehensive management firm, offering enhanced resources and collaboration across all sectors of the industry. As part of the agreement, the entire marketing, creative, and brand endorsements team of 20 WHY&HOW staff members will join Red Light Management’s operations.

Kalmick expressed excitement about the partnership, emphasizing the opportunity for WHY&HOW to learn from Coran Capshaw, the influential founder of Red Light Management. Capshaw echoed this sentiment, praising the talented artists and management team assembled by WHY&HOW. The collaboration aims to enhance various aspects of their business.

Red Light Management has a long history of partnering with primarily country music-focused management companies, including KP Entertainment (Luke Bryan) and Homestead (Sam Hunt).

Founded by Coran Capshaw in 1991, Red Light Management originated in Charlottesville, Va., and played a significant role in propelling Dave Matthews Band from a local favorite to a renowned touring group. In addition to Dave Matthews Band, their diverse roster includes artists such as Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Enrique Iglesias, Brandi Carlile, Dierks Bentley, ODESZA, and Chris Stapleton.