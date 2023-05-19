Aespa Details Their First Major International Tour

SEOUL, South Korea (CelebrityAccess) — Hot on the heels of the release of their third album, the K-Pop girl group aespa shared the details on their upcoming world tour, with performances scheduled for the U.S., Latin America, and Europe.

Produced by Live Nation, aespa’s tour will hit 14 cities around the world after it kicks off at Crypto.com in Los Angeles on August 13th.

Additional U.S. dates include shows in Dallas, Miami, Atlanta, Washington, Chicago, and Boston, before wrapping at the Barclays Center in New York on September 5th.

Aespa then heads to Latin America for a short run that includes performances in Mexico City, Sao Paulo, Brazil, and Santiago, Chile.

In addition, aespa is lined up for a trio of shows in the U.K, and Europe, with performances scheduled for Berlin, and London before the tour concludes at the Dôme de Paris in Paris on September 30th.

The tour also includes festival dates such as Governors Ball in June, where they will be the festival’s first K-pop act and San Fran’s Outside Lands in August.

For the tour, aespa will perform songs from their new album, My World, which includes the recently released track “Spicy” and “‘Til’ We Meet Again.” The album, which dropped on May 8th, landed at #1 on the Korean charts and has been the group’s most successful release to date, topping the record set by their last album.