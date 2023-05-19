Dailey & Vincent Signs With Morris Higham Management

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Morris Higham Management announced the signing of the Grammy-winning country, bluegrass, and gospel duo Dailey & Vincent.

With five GRAMMY Awards and more than 35 IBMA Awards to their name, Dailey and Vincent have released a string of number one albums that includes their self-titled 2008 debut Dailey & Vincent, and 2012’s The Gospel Side of Dailey & Vincent.

“We are beyond excited to sign with Morris Higham Management. We are looking forward to working with our new managers Clint Higham, Robert Filhart and the entire team as we move forward into the future with these incredible people and professionals,” stated Dailey & Vincent.

“The first thing we look for when signing an artist is the quality of the music. When I heard ‘Let’s Sing Some Country,’ I knew we wanted to work with Jamie and Darrin,”added Morris Higham. “Great songs, great voices and world class musicians. The team and I are really excited to be working with Dailey & Vincent as they begin the next chapter of their award-winning career.”