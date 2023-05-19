Canada’s Walk Of Fame To Host An Unveiling Ceremony For The Class Of 2023

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Canada’s Walk of Fame announced plans to host a special red carpet ceremony to unveil 11 new additions to the sidewalk stars that line the sidewalks to Toronto’s Entertainment District.

The new additions for 2023 include stars Canada’s late first lady of blues Salome Bey, Canadian R&B icon Jully Black, and the famed wrestler Bret “The Hitman” Hart.

Other new additions to the walk include Frederick Banting, Charles Best, John Macleod, James Collip, who collectively discovered insulin, saving hundreds of millions of lives around the world; entrepreneur Ajay Virmani; and beloved Canadian actor, Graham Greene.

As well, additions from 2020 and 2021, including actor Keanu Reeves, Senator Lieutenant-General Roméo Dallaire, and the legendary Canadian recording artist Bruce Cockburn will be recognized during the event as well.

The red carpet event will take place on Friday, May 26, 2023 at 60 Simcoe Street on the east side of Roy Thompson Hall

Notables who will be in attendance include Jeffrey Latimer, CEO of Canada’s Walk of Fame, Bret “Hitman” Hart, Salome Bey’s daughter Tuku and son-in-law David Cox, and Bob Banting, great nephew of Frederick Banting, along with Margaret and Charley Best, grandchildren of Charles Best, among others.