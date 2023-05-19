Rick Ross Announces Plans To Run For Mayor Of Fayetteville, Georgia After The City Denies Permits For His Car Show

FAYETTEVILLE, Georgia (CelebrityAccess) — Miami rapper Rick Ross threw his hat into the ring as a candidate for Mayor in Fayetteville, Georgia, after he was denied a permit to host a car show in the city.

Ross announced his plans on Instagram, stating, “I love Fayetteville so much. Next year I’m running for mayor. That’s right. The boss Rick Ross running for mayor of Fayetteville. I wanna know how many votes did it actually take to vote in the mayor of Fayetteville. I need to know that ‘cause we gon’ become that. We gon’ make that happen, and we gonna have a good time. We gon’ give some people opportunities, we gon’ give some people raises and, of course, we gon’ have to clean some people out.”

Ross’s decision to run for office in next year’s election follows the denial of a permit from the City of Fayetteville to host his second annual Car & Bike Show at Promiseland, his Fayetteville estate.

The inaugural edition of the Car & Bike show took place in Fayetteville in 2022 but the city denied a permit for the event this year, citing crowd sizes, and noise and traffic concerns, according to a letter from the city obtained by The Robb Report.

“The emergency resources necessary to ensure proper function of an event of this scale are not anticipated in this district and therefore are not easily dispatched,” the letter stated, per the Robb Report.

The letter also stated that even though Ross was allowed to host a similar event last year, the permit that was granted, which is for horse show/rodeo/carnival and/or community fair, does not apply to car shows.

Despite the lack of a permit, Ross announced plans to move ahead with the event anyway, at least, according to a May 17th post on his social media.