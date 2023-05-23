Update: The Dodgers Re-Invite The Sisters Of Perpetual Indulgence To Pride Night

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Bowing to public pressure, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced that the LGBTQ+ advocacy drag group called the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence has been reinvited to the team’s annual Pride Night event.

Last week, the team sparked controversy when they rescinded an invitation to the Sisters following criticism from conservative politicians and religious groups who accused the Sisters of being anti-Catholic.

The Sisters, who satirically dress as nuns for public events, advocate and raise money for LGBTQ+ causes and communities. Founded in 1979 in San Francisco in the early days of the AIDS epidemic, the group now has chapters across the U.S.

The Los Angeles chapter of the Sisters had been originally invited to Pride Night where they were to recieve the Community Hero Award.