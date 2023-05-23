Jimmy Buffett Released From Hospital

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — Country rock legend Jimmy Buffett shared a health update with fans after he was hospitalized last week for an undisclosed medical condition.

According to Buffett, he has been released and is planning a fishing trip while he continues to recover from his medical malady.

As to when Buffett my return to public performances, he noted that “once I am in shape, we will look at the when’s and where’s of shows. I think playing is as theraputic for me as it is for fans to listen and sing along.”

Buffett was forced to postpone a show in Charleston last week after he was hospitalized following a “sudden change in plans.” While he did not provide any details on the nature of his health issues, he noted that “getting old is not for sissies.”