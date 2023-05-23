‘Ego’ Documentary About Mushroom Group Founder Michael Gudinski Drops Trailer & August Release Date

MELBOURNE, AUS (CelebrityAccess) – The career of late Australian music mastermind Michael Gudinski will be retold in a powerful new documentary titled Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story. Mushroom Studios has revealed the official trailer and release date for the inspiring documentary on the profound impact Gudinski had on Australian music and culture.

The doc will give an account of Gudinski’s life and a rare look behind the wizard’s curtain of the Australian music company, the Mushroom Group. The film, led by acclaimed doc and music video director Paul Goldman, dives into Gudinski’s boldness, eccentricities and unorthodox tactics as he built a music empire with world-renowned artists.

The highly-anticipated film features interviews with Ed Sheeran, Billy Joel, Jimmy Barnes, Sting, Dave Grohl, Kylie Minogue, and Bruce Springsteen.

Bethan Jones and Paige McGinley produced Ego with co-producer Marie Maroun and executive producer Matt Gudinski.

The Mushroom Studios production will have its world premiere as part of this year’s Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) on August 10 before being released in select cinemas on August 31.