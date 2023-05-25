Nashville Singer/Songwriter Jay Allen Signs With ONErpm

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – ONErpm Nashville announced today (May 25) the signing of local singer/songwriter Jay Allen to its in-house label. The indie music company will also distribute Allen’s new music, including his next single, “Jello Shot,” co-written by producer Micah Wilshire and hit songwriter Cory Batten (Blake Shelton). The single is set for release on all platforms on Friday (June 16), followed by a supporting video premiering Friday (June 30).

Allen, a former The Voice contestant, couldn’t be happier to be joining the ONErpm family. “After years of fighting against Alzheimer’s, I feel like it’s finally time to start having fun, and I believe it’s what my mother would want as well,” he says. “It’s awesome how God works and connects you with the right people at the right time. Emmanuel Zunz [Founder, ONErpm] and Tim Wipperman [Managing Director, ONErpm] are like big brothers to me, along with the rest of the talented and hard-working team.” Allen adds enthusiastically, “This is going to be a blast, and I’m pumped to show everyone what we’ve been working on.”

“Jay Allen is one of the most driven, focused and versatile talents we’ve signed,” says Wipperman. “He has that rare capability to sing a tender ballad about his mom believably, then switch to a rockin’, bootie-shaking dance song and kick butt. We’re stoked to have him.”

Allen performs with a full band on Sunday (June 11) at 6 pm on the Hard Rock stage during the Country Music Association (CMA) Music Fest week in Nashville. In addition, Allen has recently been featured on ABC’s World News Tonight, PeopleTV, and others.

Allen was also presented with the Alzheimer’s Association’s Caregiving Award in 2019. After seeing his mother suffer from the debilitating effects of Alzheimer’s, Allen wrote the moving tribute, “Blank Stares.” A video of him performing the song with his mother on stage in Iowa went viral, with over 500 million views on Facebook. His mother has since passed, but Allen continues to tour the country as an advocate, and the song has gone on to raise over $100 million to help fight the disease.