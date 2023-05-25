The Feldman Agency Announces Rob Segal as Partner and President

TORONTO, ON (CelebrityAccess) – The Feldman Agency (TFA) announced today (May 25) that Rob Segal has joined the company as Partner and President, TFA Inc. This new appointment, along with a series of

recent strategic business changes now see TFA become Canada’s leading entertainment company, responsible for representing artists, booking talent, programming venues, licensing, and managing partnerships and sponsorships nationwide.

Segal has over 20 years of experience spearheading campaigns for global brands and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise – setting him apart as a true visionary in the entertainment industry. As a trailblazer within the marketing sector, his appointment is set to help lead TFA’s strong ambitions for new growth in 2023. Segal founded his own agency, Segal Communications, becoming one of Canada’s largest promotional and licensing agencies, acquiring clients such as Sony, Ford, Marvel, HP, Dreamworks, TD Canada Trust, Unilever, and more. In 2006, Segal partnered with Facebook (FB), opening its first office outside Palo Alto, exclusively representing FB’s sales efforts in Canada.

“We are thrilled to have Rob join The Feldman Agency team,” said Jeff Craib, CEO of The Feldman Agency. “He has incredible business acumen and an impeccable track record for creating unforgettable marketing campaigns. His fresh perspective and the ability to forge key strategic partnerships are all the things we need to complement our existing team and bring opportunities to our clients as we create a new foundation for the future.”

Segal brings with him an impressive portfolio of events and relationships that include the Grand Prix Festival, a highlight of the entertainment calendar in Quebec attracting over 500,000 fans annually, and the Maxim Grand Prix Gala, an extravagant party experience that attracts A-list celebrities, athletes and business luminaries from around the world.

“I am thrilled to join The Feldman Agency and bring my passion for marketing and entertainment to the table,” said Segal. “Along with the incredible team at TFA, we are poised to innovate in this industry and create unforgettable experiences for clients and fans alike. Get ready for a new era of entertainment marketing that will leave a lasting impact!”

TFA has evolved from exclusively handling talent representation to integrating smart lines of complementary offerings, including brand partnerships, owned events, and variety entertainment. As President of TFA Inc, Segal will lead the charge in building new business, driving innovative marketing campaigns, expanding its reach and elevating its brand presence.

Segal is based in TFA’s Toronto office and can be reached at rob@feldman-agency.com