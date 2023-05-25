The Edmonton Folk Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup With Old Crow Medicine Show, Ben Harper, Feist and More

EDMONTON (CelebrityAccess) – The Edmonton Folk Music Festival (EFMF) unveiled Wednesday (May 24) a lineup of nearly 60 eclectic artists, including Old Crow Medicine Show, Ben Harper, Ukrainian quartet DakhaBrakha, and banjo/fiddle masters Allison de Groot and Tatiana Hargreaves.

The festival takes place August 10 – 13 at Gallagher Park.

The headliners of the 2023 edition will be Canadian singer/songwriter Feist on Thursday, Fleet Foxes on Friday, Old Crow Medicine Show on Saturday and Ben Harper is set to close out the festival on Sunday.

“This year’s outstanding lineup of 58 artists sees a return of more international artists as travel and touring returns to normal and strikes a healthy balance of returning artists with those new to the Edmonton festival,” said EFMF in a news release.

Tickets go on-sale Saturday (June 3) at 10 am local time. 4-day passes for those 25 to 64 years of age are $209, and 1-day passes are between $90 – $105. There are reduced prices for those under 24 and 65 and older. Those younger than 12 and older than 79 will attend the festival for free.

The full lineup and schedule is available online HERE.