Festival Promoter Northern Trail Goes Bankrupt

SWEDEN (VIP-Booking) – In a recent announcement on Instagram, festival founder Mikael Nilsson (pictured) it was revealed that the festival organizer Northern Trail (NT), has filed for bankruptcy.

The Swedish company, known for organizing popular events such as Sthlm Americana, Malmö Americana, and Oslo Americana, is now forced to shut down its operations. Consequently, all the scheduled festivals for this summer have been canceled.

Reflecting on the challenges faced, Nilsson expressed, “2022 was a terrible year, with virtually no successful performances, leaving NT in a vulnerable position.” He outlined several reasons for the inability to sustain the festivals, including intense competition from larger organizers and a lack of ticket sales.

“It’s particularly disheartening when you have worked with smaller artists for a long time, and just as they are about to make their breakthrough or sell tickets, someone else steps in,” added Nilsson, emphasizing the financial losses incurred.

Jamie Wyatt and Calexico were among the artists slated to perform at the planned 2023 summer festivals.