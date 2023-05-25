Conductor Gustavo Dudamel Resigns As Music Director of Paris Opera

PARIS, FR (CelebrityAccess) – The Paris Opera has announced the resignation of conductor Gustavo Dudamel as Music Director at the end of 2022-2023 for personal reasons.

Dudamel said in a statement, “It is with a heavy heart, and after long consideration, that I announce my resignation as Music Director of the Paris Opera in order to spend more time with my family. It has been a privilege to share such wonderful moments with the Orchestra, Chorus, and artistic teams of Opera de Paris over the past two seasons. This is a time which I believe has changed all of us in many unique and complex ways, and I certainly have a greater appreciation for life and for how art and music enriches my everyday existence and that of those around us. I have no plans other than to be with my loved ones, to whom I am deeply grateful for helping me to continue to be strong in my resolve to grow and remain challenged, both personally and artistically, each and every day.”

For his part, General Director Alexander Need said, “I would like to thank Gustavo Dudamel, whose passion and immense talent have brought so much to the repertoire of our house. He was able to forge a special relationship with the musicians of the Orchestra, the artists of the Chorus, the singers and the artistic teams, a relationship marked by mutual respect and the desire to create the most beautiful performances together. The recent success of ‘Nixon in China’ is one of the most striking illustrations. Gustavo Dudamel is an immense musician. I express my deep gratitude to him for the work accomplished during his tenure, and I fully respect his decision.”

Dudamel is set to become the Music Director of the New York Philharmonic during the 2026-27 season.