Sean Michael Gross Named Vice President of Warner Music Classics UK & North America

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group announced the promotion of Sean Michael Gross to serve as Vice President, Warner Classics UK & North America.

“I’ve been honored to serve as the steward of our incredible artists and catalog in the UK these past two years and am excited to now add North America to my remit. In my view, there has never been a more exciting time for classical music, with the breadth of new artists and repertoire that are expanding our definition of the genre, and more than a century of recorded music accessible at every curious listener’s fingertips.”

“Sean has been a tremendous asset to our global Classics team in the last couple of years. He is always at the forefront of change in the classical music sector, taking an innovative approach that embraces the future. I know that he’ll do a fantastic job leading our North American operations,” added Alain Lanceron.

Before his promotion, Gross led Warner Classics in the UK since he joined the label group in 2021 and during his tenure, he has grown the label’s market share and helped to introduce artists such as Abel Selaocoe, Fatma Said and RIOPY.

A veteran of the classical music world, Gross has previously held roles on the leadership teams of some of the top classical music agencies in London and New York, including IMG Artists, arts PR firm 21C Media Group, and music management company Askonas Holt.

He began his career as a jazz saxophonist and currently serves on the Board of Governors of the Guildhall School of Music & Drama, ranked number one in Arts, Drama & Music by the Complete University Guide 2024.