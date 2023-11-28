Foo Fighters, Noah Kahan, and Weezer Lead The Bill For Shaky Knees 2024

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation announced Foo Fighters, Noah Kahan, and Weezer as the headliners for the 2024 edition of the Shaky Knees festival, which returns to Atlanta’s Central Park from May 3-5.

In all, the lineup for 2024 features four stages of music and more than 60 artists, including Queens of the Stone Age, Arcade Fire, Girl in Red, Billy Idol, The Offspring, Portugal. The Man, Young the Giant, Interpol among others.

Presale tickets will be available starting Thursday, November 30th and fans can sign up for a presale code to increase their chances to secure passes tot he event.

VIP passes include perks such as access to exclusive viewing areas and two VIP Lounges that feature shady seating, premium air-conditioned restrooms, full-service cash bars, along with complimentary beer and water.

The festival, which was founded in 2013 by Tim Sweetwood, has quickly grown to become one of Atlanta’s leading live music events, regular attracting more than 40,000 fans a year.