Noted Nashville Music Exec Bill Mayne Dead At 72

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — William Randolph “Bill” Mayne, the radio industry executive and former CRB/CRS Executive Director and longtime figure in the Nashville music scene has died after a long-term illness. He was 72.

With a career that spanned more than five decades, Mayne began his career as a musician before he transitioned to radio, serving both as on-air talent and in programming roles, across multiple formats, but with a focus on country music.

During his radio career, he launched Austin’s KASE and served in leadership roles at KZLA/KLAC in Los Angeles and KSCS/WBAP in Dallas.

After a stint in the radio world, Mayne landed at Warner Bros./Nashville where he spent more than a decade, holding senior roles such as VP of Promotion, and Sr. VP/General Manager and VP of Promotion.

He also served on the board of the Country Radio Broadcasters, eventually becoming Board VP before assuming the role of Executive Director in 2009, a role which he held for a decade. In 2019, he was presented with the organization’s President’s Award and was recognized for the significant contributions he’d made to the radio industry.

Additionally, he led Mayne Entertainment, an artist management company, and Mayne Street Consulting, a private entertainment consulting firm, providing support for the entertainment field.

Bill Mayne is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sallie Mayne, as well as his sons Bryant Mayne and Christopher Mayne, his grandchild, Everleigh Mayne, and mother-in-law Helen Wood.

Details surrounding a public service honoring Bill Mayne’s life are not available at this time. Details will be shared in the coming days if and when they become available.

Donations can be made in Bill Mayne’s honor to St. Jude and ACM Lifting Lives.