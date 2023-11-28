Jon Batiste Brings The Montreux Jazz Festival To Miami For 2024

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — For the first time in its long and storied history, the famed Montreux Jazz Festival will launch a new edition in Miami in 2024.

Set to make its debut March 1-3, 2024, at The Hangar in Coconut Grove, FL, the festival will feature headlining performances from Grammy-winner Jon Batiste. Batiste, who is a co-owner of the Miami edition of the festival, will also serve as the event’s Artist Ambassador.

Other headliners announced for the inaugural edition of the event include Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Daryl Hall and Brazilian singer, songwriter Daniela Mercury, with additional acts to be announced in January.

“The Montreux Jazz Festival is a truly magical experience for artists and music lovers of all kinds,” Jon Batiste says. “I’m honored to play a part in bringing this experience across the ocean to Miami and challenging the borders of musical genres. It’s going to be an unforgettable three days.”

“As a city of cultural connection, Miami naturally lends itself to the musical diversity that Montreux has become synonymous with,” said Mathieu Jaton, CEO of Montreux Jazz Festival. “We believe that the waterfront location and the artists performing in this first edition are a true reflection of the original Montreux Jazz Festival experience.”