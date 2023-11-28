Nicholas Payton Signs With TKA

BOSTON, MA (CelebrityAccess) — The Kurland Agency announced the singing of Grammy-winning multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, composer, producer, arranger, essayist, and social activist Nicholas Payton for North American bookings.

The son of noted New Orleans bassist and sousaphonist Walter Payton, he began playing the trumpet at the age of four and landed his first paying gig as a member of James Andrews’ All-Star Brass when he was just ten.

After touring with Marcus Roberts and Elvin Jones in the early 1990s, Peyton launched a successful career as a solo artist and won his first Grammy in 1997 for a rendition of the jazz standard ‘Stardust’ which he recorded with Doc Cheatham.

In 2004, he became a founding member of the SFJAZZ Collective and also performed as a member of the famed Blue Note 7, formed in honor of the iconic jazz label’s 70th anniversary.

Drip is Payton’s latest album, featuring collaborative, new reworks of his compositions, co-starring fellow contemporaries and pioneering artists Michael Franks, Robert Glasper, Lil’ John Roberts, and Patrice Rushen.

“This is a sound and aesthetic that I haven’t necessarily recorded in, certainly not under my own name,” Peyton said, describing his latest work.