The Cheat Code Podcast Episode 102: Want More, Do More

Dive into the latest episode of The Cheat Code Podcast, where we kick things off by showcasing our Writers Block hoodie—a must-have for indie music supporters. Plus, Rari shares his recent lifestyle change to cut out red meat and the positive impact it’s had on his energy levels.

In a world where hustle often means sacrificing health, we discuss the importance of prioritizing nutrition amidst hectic schedules. From quick meals to long workdays, finding balance is key.

Shifting gears, we delve into the realm of learning and the exciting possibilities that AI presents. With technology evolving rapidly, staying ahead of the curve is essential, as highlighted by Waka Flocka’s insights on internet real estate and server investments.

Being able to adapt and move at the speed of culture is crucial in today’s music industry. We explore the art of trendspotting and the significance of recognizing anomalies to anticipate shifts in the market.

But it’s not just about the music—it’s about understanding the business behind it. We stress the importance of artists familiarizing themselves with contracts and making informed decisions to avoid pitfalls down the road.

Finally, we emphasize the value of having a solid game plan and making strategic adjustments to fuel growth in your career. Let’s keep pushing the culture forward together!

