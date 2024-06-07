The Black Keys Split From Managers After Arena Tour Cancellation

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The Black Keys, known for their bluesy rock sound, have parted ways with their management team, Irving Azoff and Steve Moir of Full Stop Management, following the abrupt cancellation of their North American arena tour.

The news of the split was first reported by The New York Times, and has been confirmed by a representative for Azoff, who told Billboard that it was an “amicable parting.”

Earlier this year, the band announced the ‘International Players Tour,’ set to kick off in Tulsa on September 17, featuring 31 dates across the US and Canada, and was supposed to extend through November. Seattle band The Head And The Heart was slated to support the duo at select shows.

However, fans were left puzzled when, just last month, the entire tour was suddenly called off without any official explanation. Amidst rumors that low ticket sales were to blame, the band, comprising Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney, addressed the situation, stating that they decided to cancel the arena dates in favor of more intimate theater venues, similar to their recent European shows.

The Black Keys teamed up with Full Stop Management in 2021 after leaving their previous manager, John Peets of Q Prime South. During their tenure with Full Stop, the band released Ohio Players, their 12th studio album, on April 5.

The duo’s twelfth studio album, Ohio Players, arrived this past April and featured 14 new songs and collaborations with Juicy J and Beck, to name a few. The album is their least successful commercial release in nearly two decades, debuting at No. 26 on the Billboard 200 for a week before falling off the chart.