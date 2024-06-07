Full List of Nominees For 77th Annual Tony Awards; Julianne Hough & Utkarsh Ambudkar Set To Host ‘The Tony Awards: Act One’

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Nominations in 26 competitive categories for the American Theatre Wing’s 77th Annual Antoinette Perry “Tony” Awards were announced by Tony Award winners Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

The nominees were selected by an independent committee of 44 theatre professionals appointed by the Tony Awards Administration Committee. The 2024 Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. (The list of nominations follows.)

Marking 77 years of excellence on Broadway, The Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, will air LIVE on Sunday (June 16) from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City 8:00 ET on CBS and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

CBS and Pluto TV will present THE TONY AWARDS: ACT ONE, a pre-show of live, exclusive content leading into the awards broadcast. The celebration commences when the first round of Tony Awards is presented to audiences on Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service. Broadway alums Julianna Hough and Utkarsh Ambudkar have been named co-hosts for the pre-show to Broadway’s biggest night.

Legitimate theatrical productions opening in any of the 41 eligible Broadway theatres during the current season are considered for Tony nominations. The 2023/2024 eligibility season began Friday (April 28), 2023, and ended Thursday (April 25), 2024. The Tony Awards will be voted in 26 competitive categories by 836 designated Tony voters within the theatre community.

The 2023-2024 Tony Award Nominating Committee consists of Warren Adams, Becky Ann Baker, Bob Balaban, Pun Bandhu, Danielle Barlow, Sarah Benson, Christopher Burney, Jordan E. Cooper, Ty Defoe, Andy Einhorn, Dionne Figgins, Kamilah Forbes, Dan Foster, M L Geiger, Linda Goodrich, Miranda Haymon, Christine Toy Johnson, John Kilgore, Michael Korie, Kathy Landau, Andrea Lauer, Zhailon Levingston, Lisa McNulty, Ira Mont, Jacqueline Diane Moscou, James C. Nicola, Antoinette Nwandu, Helen Park, Neil Patel, Nancy Piccione, Jill Rafson, Susan Sampliner, Dick Scanlan, Florie Seery, Rachel Sheinkin, Devario Simmons, Natasha Sinha, Jason Tam, Cori Thomas, Reginald Van Lee, Michael Benjamin Washington, Ben Wexler, Patricia Wilcox and David C. Woolard.

The Antoinette Perry “Tony” Awards are bestowed annually on theatre professionals for distinguished achievement. The Tony is one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry, and the annual telecast is considered one of the most prestigious programs on television.

The 2024 American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. At The Broadway League, Kristin Caskey is Chair, and Jason Laks is Interim President. At the American Theater Wing, Emilio Sosa is Chair, and Heather A. Hitchens is President & CEO.

The Tony Awards are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are showrunners and executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment, and Weiss will serve as director. Jack Sussman is also an executive producer.

2024 Tony Award Nominations

Best Play

“Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”

“Mary Jane”

“Mother Play”

“Prayer for the French Republic”

“Stereophonic”

Best Musical

“Hell’s Kitchen”

“Illinoise”

“The Outsiders”

“Suffs”

“Water for Elephants”

Best Revival of a Play

“Appropriate”

“An Enemy of the People”

“Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”

Best Revival of a Musical

“Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”

“Gutenberg! The Musical!”

“Merrily We Roll Along”

“The Who’s Tommy”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Betsy Aidem, “Prayer for the French Republic”

Jessica Lange, “Mother Play”

Rachel McAdams, “Mary Jane”

Sarah Paulson, “Appropriate”

Amy Ryan, “Doubt: A Parable”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

William Jackson Harper, “Uncle Vanya”

Leslie Odom Jr., “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”

Liev Schreiber, “Doubt: A Parable”

Jeremy Strong, “An Enemy of the People”

Michael Stuhlbarg, “Patriots”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Eden Espinosa, “Lempicka”

Maleah Joi Moon, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Kelli O’Hara, “Days of Wine and Roses”

Maryann Plunkett, “The Notebook”

Gayle Rankin, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Brody Grant, “The Outsiders”

Jonathan Groff, “Merrily We Roll Along”

Dorian Harewood, “The Notebook”

Brian d’Arcy James, “Days of Wine and Roses”

Eddie Redmayne, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Quincy Tyler Bernstine, “Doubt: A Parable”

Juliana Canfield, “Stereophonic”

Celia Keenan-Bolger, “Mother Play”

Sarah Pidgeon, “Stereophonic”

Kara Young, “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Will Brill, “Stereophonic”

Eli Gelb, “Stereophonic”

Jim Parsons, “Mother Play”

Tom Pecinka, “Stereophonic”

Corey Stoll, “Appropriate”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Shoshana Bean, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Amber Iman, “Lempicka”

Nikki M. James, “Suffs”

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, “Monty Python’s Spamalot”

Kecia Lewis, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Lindsay Mendez, “Merrily We Roll Along”

Bebe Neuwirth, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Roger Bart, “Back to the Future: The Musical”

Joshua Boone, “The Outsiders”

Brandon Victor Dixon, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Sky Lakota-Lynch, “The Outsiders”

Daniel Radcliffe, “Merrily We Roll Along”

Steven Skybell, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”

Best Direction of a Play

Daniel Aukin, “Stereophonic”

Anne Kauffman, “Mary Jane”

Kenny Leon, “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”

Lila Neugebauer, “Appropriate”

Whitney White, “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”

Best Direction of a Musical

Maria Friedman, “Merrily We Roll Along”

Michael Greif, “Hell’s Kitchen”

Leigh Silverman, “Suffs”

Jessica Stone, “Water for Elephants”

Danya Taymor, “The Outsiders”

Best Choreography

“Hell’s Kitchen”

“Here Lies Love”

“Illinoise”

“The Outsiders”

“Water for Elephants”

Best Orchestrations

“Hell’s Kitchen”

“Illinoise”

“Merrily We Roll Along”

“The Outsiders”

“Stereophonic”

Best Book of a Musical

“Hell’s Kitchen”

“The Notebook”

“The Outsiders”

“Suffs”

“Water for Elephants”

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

“Days of Wine and Roses”

“Here Lies Love”

“Stereophonic”

“Suffs”

“The Outsiders”

Best Costume Design of a Play

“Appropriate”

“An Enemy of the People”

“Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”

“Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”

“Stereophonic”

Best Costume Design of a Musical

“Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”

“The Great Gatsby”

“Hell’s Kitchen”

“Suffs”

“Water for Elephants”

Best Scenic Design of a Play

“Appropriate”

“An Enemy of the People”

“Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”

“Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”

“Stereophonic”

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

“Back to the Future: The Musical”

“Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”

“Hell’s Kitchen”

“Here Lies Love”

“Lempicka”

“The Outsiders”

“Water for Elephants”

Best Lighting Design of a Play

“Appropriate”

“An Enemy of the People”

“Grey House”

“Prayer for the French Republic”

“Stereophonic”

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

“Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”

“Hell’s Kitchen”

“Illinoise”

“The Outsiders”

“Water for Elephants”

Best Sound Design of a Play

“Appropriate”

“Grey House”

“Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”

“Mary Jane”

“Stereophonic”

Best Sound Design of a Musical

“Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”

“Hell’s Kitchen”

“Here Lies Love”

“Merrily We Roll Along”

“The Outsiders”