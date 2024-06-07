Joshua Bassett Announces Headline Tour Ahead Of New Album Release

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Singer, songwriter, and actor Joshua Bassett announces The Golden Years Tour featuring special guest Thomas Day. Produced by Live Nation (LN), the 24-city North American leg kicks off on July 30 at Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix. It makes stops in Houston, Atlanta, New York and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles at YouTube Theater on September 3. The European leg of the tour in Dublin on September 16, continuing to London, Paris, Milan, and more, before concluding in Copenhagen on October 9.

Bassett recently returned with the nostalgic new track “The Golden Years,” the lead single from his upcoming debut album, which will be released July 26. You can pre-save the album HERE.

“The Golden Years” is the first new song from Bassett this year, following 2023’s single “Just Love.” Last year also saw him sell out venues across the globe on his spring headline run, as well as the release of season 4 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, in which he reprised the character Ricky. In 2022, he released the deeply personal Sad Songs In A Hotel Room EP as well as his equally intimate, 4-track EP Different.

TICKETS: Fans can register HERE for artist presales beginning today at 9 am ET. Tickets will be available starting with artist presales beginning Tuesday, June 11. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday (June 14) at 10 am local time at joshuatbassett.com.

PRESALE: Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in Italy and France starting on Wednesday (June 12) at 10 am local time. Preferred ticket access is available to Mastercard cardholders in the UK starting on Friday (June 14) at 10 am local time.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include general admission tickets with priority access to the floor, VIP exclusive content via a QR code, specially designed VIP gift items and more. For more information on VIP, click HERE.

THE GOLDEN YEARS 2024 TOUR DATES:

NORTH AMERICA

Tue Jul 30 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre

Thu Aug 01 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Fri Aug 02 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall

Sat Aug 03 — Austin, TX — Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

Mon Aug 05 — New Orleans, LA — Fillmore New Orleans

Tue Aug 06 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily’s Place

Thu Aug 08 — Atlanta, GA — Coca-Cola Roxy

Fri Aug 09 — Birmingham, AL — Avondale Brewing Co.

Sat Aug 10 — Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium

Mon Aug 12 — Raleigh, NC — Red Hat Amphitheater

Tue Aug 13 — Charlotte, NC — Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 14 — Baltimore, MD — Pier Six Pavilion

Fri Aug 16 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met Presented by Highmark

Sat Aug 17 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tue Aug 20 — New York, NY — Radio City Music Hall

Wed Aug 21 — Toronto, ON — Massey Hall

Fri Aug 23 — Rochester Hills, MI — Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 24 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sun Aug 25 — Minneapolis, MN — Armory

Tue Aug 27 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Wed Aug 28 — Sandy, UT — Sandy Amphitheater

Fri Aug 30 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Sun Sep 01 — San Diego, CA — Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

Tue Sep 03 — Los Angeles, CA — YouTube Theater

EUROPE

Mon Sep 16 — Dublin, IE — 3Olympia Theatre

Tue Sep 17 — Belfast, UK — Ulster Hall

Thu Sep 19 — Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy

Fri Sep 20 — Birmingham, UK — O2 Academy

Sun Sep 22 — Manchester, UK — O2 Apollo

Mon Sep 23 — London, UK — Eventim Apollo

Wed Sep 25 — Brussels, BE — La Madeleine

Fri Sep 27 — Amsterdam, NL — Melkweg

Sun Sep 29 — Paris, FR — Salle Pleyel

Tue Oct 1 — Barcelona, ES — Razzmatazz

Thu Oct 3 — Milan, IT — Fabrique

Sat Oct 5 — Munich, DE — Muffathalle

Sun Oct 6 — Cologne, DE — Carlswerk Victoria

Mon Oct 7 — Berlin, DE — Huxleys Neue Welt

Wed Oct 9 — Copenhagen, DK — Vega