Phish Announce The Details Of Phish: Riviera Maya 2025

(CelebrityAccess) — Phish has once again announced plans to return to Mexico in early 2025 to host the 8th annual Phish: Riviera Maya destination concert weekend.

Set for January 29-February 1, 2025 the musical getaway will feature four nights of Phish performances on Mexico’s Caribbean coast along with an additional set and a special welcome performance that will bring the total number of performances to eight this year.

Presented by Playa Luna, the getaway will take place at the Moon Palace Cancún, an AAA Four Diamond Awarded resort known for its luxurious accommodation and amenities.

Along with nightly performances, guests will have access to wellness programming that includes daily yoga classes, workshops, and speakers, along with recreation such as daytime pool parties and late-night DJ sets.

Guests will also be invited to explore the landscape and cultural history of the Yucatan Peninsula, with potential adventures such as diving into cenotes, visiting the ancient ruins of Chichen Itza, and sailing on catamarans.

For complete information, check out https://www.phishrivieramaya.com.