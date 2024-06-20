Terese Joseph Named SVP Of A&R Administration At Warner Records

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Records has announced the appointment of Terese Joseph as Senior Vice President (SVP) of A&R Administration. Joseph, a seasoned industry executive, transitions from her recent role as head of label operations at Se LaVi/Rebel Music to bring her extensive expertise to Warner Records. Joseph will report to Karen Kwak, Executive Vice President (EVP) / Head of A&R and will work alongside Julian Petty, EVP / Head of Business & Legal Affairs. She is based in Los Angeles.

Kwak expressed her enthusiasm for Joseph’s arrival, stating:

“I’ve known Terese for many years, starting in our Island Def Jam days in New York. She’s a well-respected and knowledgeable player in the field, playing an integral role in delivering massively successful projects for music legends and newcomers alike. I’ve no doubt she’ll be an invaluable support to our A&R team and creative community, and I look forward to welcoming her fresh perspective and energy.”

Joseph added, “Karen has managed A&R teams to always be centered around the needs of the artists. I’m excited to be reuniting with her and joining a dynamic group with such a strong artist-first mindset. I’d like to thank Aaron [Bay-Schuck], Tom [Corson], and Karen for this incredible opportunity.”

Joseph began her career as an Island Def Jam Music Group intern and advanced to significant roles, including vice president (VP) of A&R operations at Universal Music Group’s (UMG) Victor Victor Worldwide. She’s worked with notable artists such as Jay-Z, Nas, Justin Bieber, Ye (fka Kanye West), Rihanna and the late Pop Smoke.

Joseph has played a crucial role in producing, directing, and marketing for emerging artists like Rob 49 and Sexyy Red, demonstrating her capability in nurturing talent and guiding them to commercial success.

Joseph’s appointment comes at a crucial time for Warner Records, as the label emphasizes its “artist-first” approach. Her extensive background in A&R and operations and her experience managing high-profile projects will be invaluable in supporting Warner’s creative vision and strengthening its position in the competitive music industry.