Jessica Ducrou, Co-CEO Of Secret Sounds Announces Company Exit

BRISBANE, AUS (CelebrityAccess) – Jessica Ducrou, co-founder of Australia’s iconic music festival, Splendour in the Grass, and co-CEO of one of the country’s largest music groups, Secret Sounds, has announced her departure from the company she helped create eight years ago.

Secret Sounds Group (part of Live Nation) is one of the largest music groups in Australia. It represents Splendour in the Grass, Harvest Rock, Falls Festival, Secret Sounds Touring, Village Sounds (booking agency), Secret Sounds Connect, North Byron Parklands, The Triffid venue and more.

Ducrou says: “So many memorable moments over the last almost decade with Secret Sounds, what a wild ride it’s been. I’m well due for an overseas summer holiday, so it’s a good time to take a break before I embark on my next chapter. It has been an epic journey that has been truly inspiring and an opportunity to collaborate with the best in the business. It would not have been as rewarding, possible, or enjoyable without the people I have worked with. Paul Piticco has been a great business partner for over 30 years, and we will no doubt continue our friendship well into the future. The Secret Sounds team, notably Elise Huntley and the festivals gang, are the absolute best. I will miss working with the awesome individuals who inspired me daily. I wish all at Secret Sounds and Live Nation the very best success in their future endeavors.”

Ducrou will take some time out to spend with her children, travel and attempt to read a book from start to finish before she looks to her next chapter. In the interim, Ducrou will continue her duties as Chair of SoundsNSW and advocate for the festival space as Deputy Chair of the Australian Festival Association (AFA).