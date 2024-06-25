Australia’s Ruel Signs With Azoff’s Giant Music

Azoff Company’s independent record label, Giant Music, announced the signing of Australian singer-songwriter Ruel to its roster.

The signing, which is the first for the label since the ascension of Nate Albert to the role of President in January, will kick off on June 27th with the debut of Ruel’s latest single “Kiss Me.”

Ruel released his debut album in 2023 and has since generated more than 3 billion streams with singles such as “Painkiller,” “Dazed & Confused,” and “GROWING UP IS ____” along with collabs with artists such as Omar Apollo and Holly Humberstone JVKE, producer SG Lewis, and Hip-Hop artists Denzel Curry and GoldLink.

“I am feeling so inspired and energized to be working with the amazing team at Giant Music. This next project is going to be something special,” Ruel stated.

“Ruel is truly a singular talent, and we are thrilled to be part of his next chapter,” added label president Nate Albert.