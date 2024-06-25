Night Stone Records Pacts With The Orchard For Distribution

SAN DIEGO (CelebrityAccess) — Night Stone Records, the independent label founded by industry veteran Juan Munoz, announced it has secured a worldwide distribution deal with The Orchard.

Under the terms of the agreement, Night Stone’s roster will have access to The Orchard’s suite of services, including DSP & digital partner pitching, marketing, sync licensing, video services, data analysis, advertising, radio promotion, and more.

Founded in 2021, Night Stone has already assembled a roster that includes pop artist B. Howard, artist & songwriter Otti, multi-Grammy-nominated and platinum-certified producer RMB Justize, R&B artist PRIVATEHOUR, contemporary R&B and video artist, Kris Hollis, rising Louisiana stars BJ So Cole, and hip-hop recording artist & songwriter Million$.

Munoz also announced the launch of Night Stone Games, a new independent game studio with new hires that include industry veteran Ken Fox, co-founder of Warner Brothers Games San Francisco, who joins Night Stone Games as the studio head.

“I’m super excited to embark on this new quest with Juan Munoz and bring a fresh new vision to the game industry. Our path is clear, and we’ve assembled an incredible team. I can’t wait to show the world what we’re creating,” Fox said.