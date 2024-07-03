Chase Rice Expands The Farm To Chicago

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — Multi-Platinum recording artist Chase Rice announced that he’s teaming up with athletes Jimmy Butler and Roquan Smith and Forward Hospitality Group to bring his entertainment venue concept The Farm to Chicago.

“It’s been incredible to see the Welcome to The Farm response so far,” shared Rice. “I’m so excited to keep growing this project together with the great team at Forward Hospitality Group. Chicago has always been one of my favorite places to visit and to perform, and summer music festival season seemed like the perfect time to bring Welcome to The Farm to the city.”

Located at 15 W Illinois Street, the 10,000 square foot space will include a BBQ restaurant partnership with Executive Chef Raheem Sealy whose noted Drinking Pig BBQ will find a home at The Farm. The Farm will also host live music with a stage on the second floor that includes indoor seating with space for 300 fans and a retractable rooftop that can be opened in good weather.

The venue is expected to officially open its doors in August.

The Farm’s new location in Chicago will be the third iteration of the branded chain to open, following Cleveland, Ohio, and the original location St. Petersburg, Florida.