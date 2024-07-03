Minnesota’s Moondance Jam Sheds Headliners For 2024

WALKER, Minn (CelebrityAccess) — Moondance Jam, a long-running Minnesota music festival, announced that it is paring back operations this year, including dropping multiple headliners from the lineup due to financial challenges.

The festival, which is set for July 18-20 in Walker, Minnesota, originally featured a lineup with headliners Foghat, Kansas and Creed along with Steve Augeri, The Sweet, Mason Dixon Line, Blue Oyster Cult, and Switchfoot. All of those artists have since been removed from the bill, which now focuses on regional artists, including Mallrats, Aortic Fire, Aftershock, and Weekend Rock Star.

In an announcement detailing the decision, festival organizers said:

With a heavy heart, we announce that due to unforeseen circumstances based on the present economic climate, Moondance Jam will need to make changes to our lineup as we now will only highlight our Regional acts who always put on a great show for our Jammers, while keeping our dates as scheduled from July 18-20, 2024. For over 30 years, Moondance Jam has been a beloved tradition in Walker, MN, providing a platform for outstanding music performances in a beautiful setting. However, despite our best efforts, we have not met the necessary financial thresholds to produce a festival with national touring attractions this year. In light of these financial hurdles, we cannot proceed with any national touring lineup. We understand the disappointment this news may bring to our dedicated supporters, and we share in those sentiments. Our commitment to delivering an exceptional experience remains steadfast, and with this in mind, we are bringing back Camp Moondance happening on the same dates (July 18th-20th in Walker, MN) showcasing regional talent, who embody the spirit and passion of Moondance. Please check our website for updates on the line-up to be announced soon. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. All purchased tickets will be honored, and we hope that you will join us in making the best of this year’s event. We remain committed to preserving the magic of Moondance and look forward to your continued support.

Notably, the festival does not appear to be offering refunds to ticketholders following the lineup changes.

Organizers said that ticketholders can receive 4 additional free passes at the gate with their original tickets, or can exchange them for passes to other events this year including Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos (August 9th) or Moondance Harvest Moon Festival (September 21st).

Moondance Jam organizers did not respond to a request for comment on the situation.