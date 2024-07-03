Tenacious D Announces Rock The Vote Benefit Shows

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The American rock-comedy duo Tenacious D announced plans for a tour in support of Rock The Vote, the non-partisan voter registration organization.

For the tour, Tenacious D, comprised of Jack Black and Kyle Gass, will perform five shows in the Midwest, starting on October 21st at Mershon Auditorium in Columbus, Ohio, and wrapping at Bryce Jordan Cente in State College, PA on October 26th.

All proceeds from the tour will go to support the Rock the Vote organization in its mission to register voters ahead of the crucial 2024 Presidential elections.

Tenacious D previously teamed up with Rock The Vote in 2020 when they released their cover of “The Time Warp” from the cult classic “Rocky Horror Picture Show” to support the organization.

Tickets for the shows are on sale now.