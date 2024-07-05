City of El Paso Approves Deal With Venu As Stage Is Set For $80 Million Sunset Amphitheater

EL PASO (CelebrityAccess)—Venu Holdings, formerly known as Notes Live, Inc., has received the green light from the El Paso City Council to commence construction of the much-anticipated Sunset Amphitheater. This $80 million project aims to establish El Paso as a premier tour stop for top national and international acts. Scheduled to begin this fall, the construction will culminate in the venue’s opening for the 2026 touring season.

The Sunset Amphitheater, boasting a 12,500-seat capacity, will significantly add to the mixed-use Cohen Entertainment District in Northeast El Paso. Nestled near the Franklin Mountains, the venue promises stunning sunset views over the mountains and the newly designated Castner Range National Monument. This development is expected to generate over $5.4 billion in economic impact for El Paso and support more than 2,000 jobs.

Public-Private Partnership and Economic Impact

Venu’s collaboration with the City of El Paso represents a dynamic public-private partnership. The City Council has approved a $30.6 million economic incentive package, which includes:

– The transfer of approximately 17 acres of city-owned land for development.

– Tax rebates facilitated by Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone #11.

– An $8 million, 8-year development note from the Texas Economic Development (TED) Fund.

– Shared parking for exclusive use on event days.

Mayor Oscar Leeser expressed his excitement about the project: “This public-private partnership with Venu is a game-changer for our community. It will spur additional investment around it, stimulate substantial economic growth, and provide a vibrant new state-of-the-art entertainment venue for our residents.”

Design and Features

Inspired by the upcoming Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs, the Sunset Amphitheater will feature luxury amenities, including fire pit suites, mid and lower-bowl seating options, and a hydro-chill grass berm for comfort. A bespoke Owner’s Club will offer an exclusive vantage point of the stage and a premium entertainment experience.

JW Roth, Chairman and CEO of Venu, highlighted the project’s significance, saying, “El Paso is a city with a vibrant community and visionary leadership. The Sunset at El Paso represents a true collaboration between the public and private sectors, and we’re honored to support the city’s forward-thinking leadership, beginning with Mayor Leeser.”

Venu’s Expanding Portfolio

Over the past year, Venu has expanded, opening a new venue in Gainesville, GA, and announcing projects in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma City, OK, and McKinney, TX. The state-of-the-art Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs is set to open on August 9, 2024, with a performance by GRAMMY-winning band OneRepublic.

The Sunset Amphitheater will add to Venu’s growing portfolio of recognized venues, solidifying its reputation in the industry. JW Roth’s recognition as a “VenuesNow All-Star” and the inclusion of Venu’s projects in Billboard’s “New and Renovated Venues List” underscore the company’s commitment to providing top-tier entertainment experiences.

As Venu continues its ambitious expansion across multiple markets, the Sunset Amphitheater is poised to become a cultural landmark in El Paso, enhancing its appeal as a destination for major tours and events.