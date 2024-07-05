Coldplay And Former Manager Dave Holmes Settle Their Legal Dispute

LONDON (CelebrityAccess)—Coldplay and their former manager, Dave Holmes, have settled after a prolonged legal battle. The lawsuit, which centered around claims of unpaid fees and breach of contract, has reportedly been resolved for a substantial, undisclosed sum in the millions of pounds.

Holmes, who managed Coldplay for over 20 years, filed a lawsuit against the band in 2022. He claimed the band owed him significant sums for his services and sought over £10 million (approximately 12.7 million USD) in unpaid commission for the band’s tenth and eleventh albums, both of which remain unreleased. Holmes alleged that his contributions to the band’s success, which included navigating their rise to global stardom, were not fully compensated.

The band, fronted by Chris Martin, countered Holmes’s claims with a countersuit, asserting that Holmes had mismanaged tour budgets. The band alleged that Holmes’s oversight during the Music of the Spheres world tour led to an overspend of £17.5 million (approximately 22.8 million USD).

The settlement was reached quietly, with both parties keen to avoid a public courtroom battle that would reveal private details. According to The Sun, documents filed in London’s High Court confirmed that Coldplay agreed to a seven-figure settlement in May 2024. This resolution allows both sides to move forward without the lingering cloud of litigation.

Neither Coldplay nor Holmes has publicly commented on the settlement’s specifics, maintaining a stance of confidentiality throughout the negotiations.

Despite the legal proceedings, Coldplay has continued its musical journey unabated. They are currently extending their Music of the Spheres World Tour to Australia and New Zealand later this year. The band is also preparing for the release of its new album, Moon Music, slated for October 4. Coldplay’s dominance in the UK charts remains unchallenged, with all nine of its albums reaching No. 1 on the Official UK Albums Chart.

Martin and the band are now managed by Phil Harvey, often referred to as the “fifth member” of Coldplay, who has stepped in following the departure of Holmes. Harvey, a long-time friend and early supporter of the band, played a crucial role in their initial success and is now leading their management team.