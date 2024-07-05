Peer Osmundsvaag Departs All Things Live Norway

(vip-booking) – Peer Osmundsvaag, the founder of Friction and Atomic Soul Booking, has announced his departure from Nordic live entertainment giant All Things Live (ATL) after a five-year tenure, according to IQ.

Osmundsvaag’s businesses were among six Scandinavian companies united by Netherlands-based Waterland Private Equity to form ATL, which launched in 2019.

“I’ve had a great five years with the fantastic team at All Things Live and have many fond memories, but the restless soul in me felt it was time for new adventures,” Osmundsvaag tells IQ.

Following his departure from ATL, Osmundsvaag plans to focus on his festival, Oslo’s Piknik i Parken (Picnic in the Park) – also known as PiPFest – which he founded in 2014. The most recent edition of PiPFest took place last month, featuring headliners like Stormzy, Massive Attack, Tom Odell, and L’Impératrice.

“I’m looking forward to getting my hands dirty, getting back in the trenches, and focusing on developing the festival,” said Osmundsvaag. “It’s an inner-city event based on the total experience rather than being purely headliner-driven, and we’ve seen lovely, organic growth, which took us by surprise. We had a 30% increase from 2023 to this year and a record turnout. It’s 8,000-cap at the moment, but we’re going to expand to a third stage for next year, which will bring it up to 12,000.”

PiPFest has already announced Norwegian superstar AURORA as its first headliner for 2025, which will be held at Sofienbergparken from June 12 to 14.