Comedian Bobby Collins Signs With Harmony Artists For Exclusive Representation

SAN DIEGO (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran stand-up comedian and actor Bobby Collins has signed with the boutique talent agency Harmony Artists for exclusive representation.

Collins has toured alongside some high-power star talent such as Frank Sinatra, Cher, Tony Bennett, Julio Iglesias, and Dolly Parton, and works with fellow comedians such as Chris Rock, Ray Romano and Drew Carey, Jerry Seinfeld.

A New York native, Collins first made a name for himself in Manhattan comedy clubs, including to Catch a Rising Star. He’s since gone on to perform at the White House on numerous occasions, along with shows at Comedy Clubs, Theaters, Casinos Corporate and Charity events across the U.S. coupled with innumerable television appearances on late night shows such as Jimmy Fallon.

Collins will be represented by Harmony’s Jerry Ross.