Rising Country Music Singer/Songwriters Kashus Culpepper And Tyler Braden Sign With CAA

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Rising Country Music artists Kashus Culpepper and Tyler Braden have signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. Additionally, Culpepper has inked a co-publishing deal with Big Loud Publishing and Warner Chappell Music (WCM).

Culpepper, a recent signee to Big Loud Records, signed with CAA for representation almost a week ago and has also inked an exclusive worldwide publishing deal with Big Loud Publishing and WCM.

The Alabama-born, Navy veteran singer/songwriter’s debut single, “After Me?” was released in June, while his next single, “Who Hurt You,” is slated for release Friday (July 19).

“We are beyond excited to be working with Kashus,” said WCM A&R Manager Benji Amaefule. “He is one of one, and his stories have an ability to resonate with a wide demographic. His soulful take on country is already connecting with his audience and will continue to reach fans around the country and the world.”

“Anyone who’s heard Kashus sing knows why we had to have him on the label, but his songwriting was just as big of a draw as his voice,” said Big Loud Records Senior Vice President (SVP) of A&R Sara Knabe. “It’s raw, it’s real, it’s lived in, it’s emotional, it has so much soul. He’s writing songs that will stand the test of time, and we’re all here for it!”

Culpepper sold out headline club shows in the US South before releasing a single. He has also supported acts such as Charles Wesley Godwin, Charley Crockett, and NeedToBreathe.

Another Alabama native, breakout Country music artist and former firefighter, Braden, released his debut EP, What Do They Know, via Warner Music Nashville, which signed him to a record deal in 2020. His 2023 EP, Neon Grave, contains the SiriusXM channel The Highway’s No. 1 smash, “Try Losing One.” His current single, “Devil You Know,” has hit viral status with more than 60 million streams and nearly 50,000 uses on TikTok. Music Row first reported news of Braden’s signing with CAA. Agents Chris Burrus and Kylen Sharpe represent him.

To date, Braden has 4.3 million monthly listeners on Spotify and over 380 million global streams. The busy man about town will open for the Brothers Osborne on their Might As Well Be Us World Tour beginning January 2025.

In addition, Braden has a signed publishing deal with BMG and is managed by Matt Tubbs and Allie Petko from WHY&HOW.