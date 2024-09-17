Bob Weir To Curate The 2nd Annual Dead Ahead Destination Festival

CANCUN, Mexico (CelebrityAccess) — Musician, songwriter, and founding member of the Grateful Dead, Bob Weir, will curate the second annual Dead Ahead Festival with Playa Luna Presents.

Set for Moon Palace Resort in Riviera Cancún, Mexico from January 9-13, the fest will pay homage to the Greatful Dead with five nights of live performances, including three nights of “Dead Ahead” collaborations from Bobby Weir, Sturgill Simpson, Rick Mitarotonda, Jeff Chimenti, Oteil Burbridge, Don Was, and Jay Lane.

The ‘Dead Ahead’ sets will also feature a rotating cast of special guests that include Brandi Carlile, Brittney Spencer and Grace Bowers who will sit in for select performances.

Oteil & Friends (performing two full sets, including one full set celebrating the music of Jerry Garcia Band), Trampled By Turtles (performing Old & In The Way), Joy Oladokun, and Neal Francis.

“Grateful Dead has one of the most iconic catalogs of all time, and bringing together this incredible lineup of musicians is one hell of a way to honor it,” said Jonathan Fordin, co-founder of Playa Luna Presents. “Continuing the tradition with more nights of music and an expanded roster of artists in such an intimate setting makes this experience even more special. It’s going to be an extraordinary journey, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the beach!”