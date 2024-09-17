The Deftones Announce North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The California-based alternative metal band Deftones announced the details of their 2025 North American tour, which will see the band perform at arenas across the U.S.

The tour kicks off on February 25th at Moda Center in Portland, OR, and runs through the Spring of 2025 before concluding at Boston’s TD Garden on April 8th.

Along the way, the Deftones will perform in markets such as Houston at the Toyota Center, Las Vegas at the Grand Garden Arena and New York City at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

The Mars Volta and Fleshwater will join the tour as special guests for the duration of the Spring 2025 run.

Additionally, the Deftones are lined up for the fifth annual sold-out Dia De Los Deftones festival on Nov. 2 at Petco Park in San Diego, CA. Headlined, hosted, and curated by Deftones, the lineup also includes IDLES, Sunny Day Real Estate (performing Diary in its entirety), Health, Paris Texas, Duster, Gel, and Qendresa.

2025 TOUR DATES:

2/25 Portland, OR – Moda Center

2/27 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

3/1 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

3/4 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

3/6 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

3/8 Las Vegas, NV MGM – Grand Garden Arena

3/9 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

3/12 Austin, TX – Moody Center

3/13 San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

3/15 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

3/16 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

3/18 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

3/20 Orlando, FL – Kia Center

3/22 Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

3/24 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

3/26 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

3/28 Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

3/29 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

3/31 Chicago, IL – United Center

4/1 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

4/3 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

4/4 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

4/6 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

4/8 Boston, MA – TD Garden