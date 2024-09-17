The Pinnacle To Open Its Doors In Nashville In February

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Pinnacle, the latest edition to AEG’s venue of portfolios, announced the date for its grand opening in Nashville.

The 4,500-capacity venue is scheduled to officially begin to welcome customers on the weekend of February 28th with a performance from a “surprise artist” who will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We see The Pinnacle being a complementary piece of the music and special events landscape,” says AEG Regional Vice President Mike Ducharme. “A venue to showcase programming that resonates within the city’s rich musical history and is simultaneously a home for all genres of music. Our aim is to become an artist and fan favorite and part of the fabric of the Music City scene.”

Located in Nashville’s Nashville Yards mixed-use district, The Pinnacle will provide a versatile performance space for touring artists. The venue includes a 40×80 Gallagher Stage with increased weight capacity for larger productions in front of an acoustically treated main room, supported by state-of-the-art production capabilities that include a K2 L-Acoustics sound system provided by Clair Global.

The Pinnacle’s amenities also include a 400-capacity rooftop venue/bar with open-air design and private artist area.

Artist-oriented features at the Pinnace include private artist facilities with outdoor balcony and roof-top areas along with an on-site protected parking for buses and trucks with dedicated power and data.

The inaugural lineup of concerts announced for The Pinnacle include the recently reunited red dirt group Turnpike Troubadours (3.8), 2x GRAMMY-winning rapper T-Pain (3.13), No. 1 country hitmaker Russell Dickerson (3.14), Electronic duo Zeds Dead (3.15), CMA and ACM Award-winning breakout Megan Moroney (4.9 & 4.10), and a co-headlining set from Trivium and Bullet for My Valentine (5.11).