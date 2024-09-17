Gov’t Mule Announces New Year’s Eve Shows

NEW HAVEN & NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Jam band legends Gov’t Mule, featuring Warren Haynes announced plans for their New Year’s Eve run, continuing a tradition first started in 2002.

The three-night stand – Celebrating 30 years of The Mule – will kick off Saturday, December 28th at College Street Music Hall in New Haven, CT and then return to the Beacon Theatre in New York City, the longstanding home of their New Year’s shows for two performances on December 30 and December 31st.

The trio of shows will be the band’s first headlining performances since their “30 Years Strong Tour” which took place in February.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 30 years,” shares Haynes. “It’s also hard to believe we’ve been celebrating New Year’s together for over 20 years. These are always such special shows for us. I’m looking forward to being with the band revisiting some of the stuff we haven’t played in a long, long time and, of course, being with our incredible fans.”

Gov’t Mule is also lined up for the 15th edition of their Island Exodus, an annual destination music event that takes place at Jamaica’s Jewel Paradise Cove Resort from January 19-23, 2025.

Hosted by Gov’t Mule, who will perform three full 2-set shows, and Warren Haynes, who will perform a special afternoon solo set, the four-night event will include concerts from performers such as Drive-By Truckers, Karina Rykman, and Big Sugar, who will each perform two sets during the event.