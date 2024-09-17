Brujeria Cancels The Remainder Of Their U.S. Tour With A Health Emergency

(CelebrityAccess) — The Mexican death metal group Brujeria announced the cancellation of the remainder of their current U.S. tour due to a medical emergency.

“We regret to announce that due to a severe medical emergency, BRUJERIA are forced to cancel all upcoming tour dates until further notice. We apologize to all of our fans and will update you on the situation soon. Thank you,” the band announced via social media on Monday.

Brujeria was slated to perform at The Pageant in St. Louis on Tuesday night, with additional shows scheduled through the rest of September with support from a rotating cast of bands that included Cancer Christ, Gwar, Black Sheep, and Brat.

Additional details about the nature of the medical emergency were not provided.

The tour was the first for the band since the passing of longtime vocalist and musician Ciriaco “Pinche Peach” Quezada in July.