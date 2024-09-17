OVG Taps Guy Dunstan As General Manager and Senior Vice President At Manchester’s Co-Op Live

MANCHESTER, UK (CelebrityAccess) — OVG’s Co-Op Live Arena in Manchester announced the hire of Guy Dunstan as the venue’s new General Manager and Senior Vice President.

In his new post, Dunstan will take on management of the venue’s executive team, including providing input on strategic leadership. As Senior Vice President, he will take a leadership role in the venue’s commercial and operational strategy and will lead the full venue team.

His resume includes more than two decades of relevant experience in facilities management and Dunstan previously served as Managing Director of Arenas at NEC Group where he was responsible for Resorts World Arena and Utilita Arena in Birmingham for four years. Dunstan has also spent 13 years with the National Arenas Association, where he held the position of Chair, Vice Chair and Steering Group Member.

“It’s a privilege to be joining the team at Co-op Live and leading the UK’s largest live entertainment arena after its impressive opening season hosting world-class acts. The design, technology and acoustics of the arena are the best I have experienced throughout my time in the industry, so I’m excited to build on its success so far and put Co-op Live further on the world stage to add to Manchester’s cultural legacy and music heritage,” Dunstan said of his new role at Co-Op Live.

“Guy has a wealth of experience in leading live entertainment venues, so we’re thrilled to be welcoming him to the team at Co-op Live and the wider OVG Group. As we move into the next chapter of the venue’s story, Guy’s leadership will be a significant asset in helping us achieve our goals for Co-op Live to become the most sustainable arena in Europe and a first-choice venue for artists and fans worldwide,” added Jess Koravos, President of OVG International.

Dunstan will officially assume his duties on October 21st, stepping into the role currently held by interim General Manager Rebecca Kane Burton. Following the transition, Burton will assume the role of Executive Vice President of Venue Management for OVG International, where she will lead OVG’s international business development strategy for its Facilities, Sports, Entertainment, and Hospitality Divisions.