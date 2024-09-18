Antoine Dathanat Named Managing Director Of France At Sony Music Publishing

PARIS (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing announced the promotion of Antoine Dathanat to the role of Managing Director of France, effective October 1.

In his new role, Dathanat will continue to be based in Paris, reporting to Guy Henderson, President of International for Sony Music Publishing.

Dathanat joined SMP in 2018 as Head of A&R. He got his start in the industry in a junior A&R role at BMG Publishing, and later moved to Barclay/Universal in 2007.

Dathanat will succeed Nicolas Galibert Sony Music Publishing’s longtime managing director, who will remain with the company until the end of September, when he will retire.

“Nicolas has cultivated a strong, rich legacy at the company, fostering a team that defends the interests of our songwriters, past, present and future. We intend to be a driving force in sharing the music of our songwriters far and wide. I look forward to beginning this new chapter with the team as we nurture and grow the talent of SMP France both onstage and backstage and ensure that the creative impulse at the heart of the process,” Antoine Dathanat said.

“I am delighted to have Antoine as my successor and feel confident that the amazing work achieved by SMP France’s current and former teams will be pursued and fostered under his leadership. Since joining us six years ago, he fully and successfully carried out his mission as Head of A&R and as an SMP family member,” added Nicholas Galibert.

“Nicolas Galibert has led our company in France with great distinction and success for many years. His contributions have positioned our team for further growth, and we are incredibly grateful for all that he has done for the company,” Guy Henderson said.