Kylie Minogue Announces New Album And 2025 World ‘Tension’ Tour

AUSTRALIA (CelebrityAccess) – Kylie Minogue has announced her highly anticipated new album, Tension II, and a 2025 world tour to support it. The pop icon will drop the 13-track album on October 18 via BMG, featuring collaborations with Sia, Orville Peck, Diplo, the Blessed Madonna, Bebe Rexha, and Tove Lo. The lead single, “Lights Camera Action,” will be released on September 27. Fans can check out the full tracklist in advance below.
Minogue’s world tour will kick off in Perth, Australia, on February 15, 2025, with additional dates across Australia, Asia, and the UK. She also teased that North and South American dates would be added later. The first leg of the Tension Tour 2025 will run through early summer.
Sharing her excitement, Minogue said, “I am beyond excited to announce the Tension Tour 2025. I can’t wait to share beautiful and wild moments with fans all over the world, celebrating the Tension era and more! It’s been an exhilarating ride so far and now, get ready for your close up because I will be calling Lights, Camera, Action… and there will be a whole lot of Padaming!”
Earlier this year, Minogue won her second Grammy Award for Best Pop Dance Recording with *“Padam Padam”* from *Tension*. She previously took home the Grammy for *“Come Into My World”* in 2004, marking her sixth nomination.
Tension II Tracklist:
01. Lights Camera Action
02. Taboo
03. Someone for Me
04. Good as Gone
05. Kiss Bang Bang
06. Diamonds
07. Hello
08. Dance to the Music
09. Shoulda Left Ya
10. Edge of Saturday Night [ft. The Blessed Madonna] 11. My Oh My [ft. Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo] 12. Midnight Ride [ft. Orville Peck and Diplo] 13. Dance Alone [ft. Sia]
Tension Tour 2025 Dates:
Australia
02-15 Perth – RAC Arena
02-18 Adelaide – AEC Arena
02-20 Melbourne – Rod Laver Arena
02-21 Melbourne – Rod Laver Arena
02-26 Brisbane – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
03-01 Sydney – Qudos Bank Arena
03-02 Sydney – Qudos Bank Arena
Asia
03-10 Bangkok, Thailand – TBA
03-12 Tokyo, Japan – TBA
03-15 Kaohsiung, Taiwan – TBA
03-17 Manila, Philippines – TBA
United Kingdom
05-16 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro
05-17 Newcastle, England – Utilita Arena
05-19 Manchester, England – AO Arena
05-22 Liverpool, England – M&S Bank Arena
05-23 Sheffield, England – Utilita Arena
05-26 London, England – The O2
05-27 London, England – The O2
05-30 Nottingham, England – Motorpoint Arena
05-31 Birmingham, England – BP Pulse Live