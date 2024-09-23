Kylie Minogue Announces New Album And 2025 World ‘Tension’ Tour

AUSTRALIA (CelebrityAccess) – Kylie Minogue has announced her highly anticipated new album, Tension II, and a 2025 world tour to support it. The pop icon will drop the 13-track album on October 18 via BMG, featuring collaborations with Sia, Orville Peck, Diplo, the Blessed Madonna, Bebe Rexha, and Tove Lo. The lead single, “Lights Camera Action,” will be released on September 27. Fans can check out the full tracklist in advance below.

Minogue’s world tour will kick off in Perth, Australia, on February 15, 2025, with additional dates across Australia, Asia, and the UK. She also teased that North and South American dates would be added later. The first leg of the Tension Tour 2025 will run through early summer.

Sharing her excitement, Minogue said, “I am beyond excited to announce the Tension Tour 2025. I can’t wait to share beautiful and wild moments with fans all over the world, celebrating the Tension era and more! It’s been an exhilarating ride so far and now, get ready for your close up because I will be calling Lights, Camera, Action… and there will be a whole lot of Padaming!”

Earlier this year, Minogue won her second Grammy Award for Best Pop Dance Recording with *“Padam Padam”* from *Tension*. She previously took home the Grammy for *“Come Into My World”* in 2004, marking her sixth nomination.

Tension II Tracklist:

01. Lights Camera Action

02. Taboo

03. Someone for Me

04. Good as Gone

05. Kiss Bang Bang

06. Diamonds

07. Hello

08. Dance to the Music

09. Shoulda Left Ya

10. Edge of Saturday Night [ft. The Blessed Madonna] 11. My Oh My [ft. Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo] 12. Midnight Ride [ft. Orville Peck and Diplo] 13. Dance Alone [ft. Sia]

Tension Tour 2025 Dates:

Australia

02-15 Perth – RAC Arena

02-18 Adelaide – AEC Arena

02-20 Melbourne – Rod Laver Arena

02-21 Melbourne – Rod Laver Arena

02-26 Brisbane – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

03-01 Sydney – Qudos Bank Arena

03-02 Sydney – Qudos Bank Arena

Asia

03-10 Bangkok, Thailand – TBA

03-12 Tokyo, Japan – TBA

03-15 Kaohsiung, Taiwan – TBA

03-17 Manila, Philippines – TBA

United Kingdom

05-16 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

05-17 Newcastle, England – Utilita Arena

05-19 Manchester, England – AO Arena

05-22 Liverpool, England – M&S Bank Arena

05-23 Sheffield, England – Utilita Arena

05-26 London, England – The O2

05-27 London, England – The O2

05-30 Nottingham, England – Motorpoint Arena

05-31 Birmingham, England – BP Pulse Live