Live Nation And Third & Hayden Announce Artist Development Partnership

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess)—Third & Hayden, an Atlanta-based management, label, and publishing company founded by industry veteran Kei Henderson, has partnered with Live Nation to offer enhanced resources to emerging artists. This marks Live Nation’s first partnership with an Atlanta-based management firm. The collaboration aims to support artist development across the management, label, and publishing sectors.

Henderson, who previously worked at Complex Media and 10.Deep Clothing founded Third & Hayden with a vision for nurturing both up-and-coming and established talent. At 10.Deep, she collaborated with artists like Future, Migos, and Trinidad James. Today, her company manages artists like Annahstasia, Ben Reilly, Jordan Hawkins, Key!, and Zyah Belle, focusing on developing “legacy artists” and ensuring longevity in a fast-paced industry.

“I want to focus on developing legacy artists. Our energy and resources are dedicated to nurturing new talent from the ground up and supporting established acts to ensure their longevity in this fast-paced industry,” Henderson said.

This move follows Third & Hayden’s joint venture with SoundCloud in artist development, further solidifying its role in shaping the future of emerging talent. Henderson’s success story includes her work with artists like 21 Savage, which set the blueprint for her approach to artist management.